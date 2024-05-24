Performance Comparison: Meta Platforms And Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) alongside its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 26.80 7.90 8.60 8.17% $17.68 $29.82 27.26% Alphabet Inc 26.62 7.32 6.90 8.21% $31.82 $46.83 15.41% Baidu Inc 15.67 1.02 1.85 1.06% $3.64 $17.53 12.22% Pinterest Inc 187.73 8.97 8.72 -0.8% $-0.05 $0.56 22.8% Kanzhun Ltd 52.53 4.78 10.78 1.78% $0.1 $1.41 33.36% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 64.10 2.39 4.02 0.73% $0.06 $0.27 3.13% Ziff Davis Inc 42.59 1.32 1.84 0.56% $0.07 $0.27 2.39% Tripadvisor Inc 111.06 3 1.41 -6.96% $0.02 $0.36 6.47% CarGurus Inc 81.41 4.33 2.95 3.59% $0.03 $0.17 -6.97% Yelp Inc 23.18 3.40 1.99 1.92% $0.03 $0.31 6.5% Weibo Corp 7.33 0.67 1.24 2.52% $0.27 $0.36 3.5% JOYY Inc 6.76 0.37 1.05 0.89% $0.05 $0.2 -5.8% Getty Images Holdings Inc 51 2.28 1.63 2.11% $0.07 $0.16 -5.67% Bumble Inc 67.29 0.90 1.43 1.52% $0.07 $0.19 10.22% Shutterstock Inc 14.56 2.50 1.56 3.02% $0.04 $0.13 -0.45% Average 53.7 3.09 3.38 1.44% $2.59 $4.91 6.94%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 26.8 is 0.5x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.9 relative to the industry average by 2.56x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.6, which is 2.54x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17%, which is 6.73% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $17.68 Billion is 6.83x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $29.82 Billion, which indicates 6.07x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 27.26%, which surpasses the industry average of 6.94%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Meta Platforms can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Meta Platforms exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Meta Platforms indicate that it may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. On the other hand, Meta Platforms shows strong performance in terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, suggesting a competitive position within the industry.

