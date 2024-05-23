Performance Comparison: Cisco Systems And Competitors In Communications Equipment Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) against its key competitors in the Communications Equipment industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Cisco Systems Background

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software like firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employees 80,000 employees and sells its products globally.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Cisco Systems Inc 16.02 4.18 3.49 4.1% $3.45 $8.27 -12.83% Motorola Solutions Inc 45.87 118.79 6.21 -6.27% $0.05 $1.19 10.04% Nokia Oyj 24.25 0.95 0.96 2.08% $0.66 $2.23 -20.34% Juniper Networks Inc 50.44 2.52 2.11 -0.02% $0.04 $0.68 -16.25% F5 Inc 20.79 3.46 3.72 4.11% $0.17 $0.54 -3.1% Ubiquiti Inc 26.31 355.34 4.81 1503.1% $0.12 $0.17 7.69% Ciena Corp 32.18 2.45 1.68 1.72% $0.13 $0.47 -1.78% Calix Inc 115.55 2.87 2.21 0.01% $0.0 $0.12 -9.48% Harmonic Inc 19.20 3.34 2.37 -1.91% $-0.01 $0.06 -22.57% Digi International Inc 68.18 1.71 2.18 0.73% $0.02 $0.06 -3.1% Aviat Networks Inc 27.30 1.49 0.97 1.33% $0.01 $0.04 33.7% Average 43.01 49.29 2.72 150.49% $0.12 $0.56 -2.52%

Upon closer analysis of Cisco Systems, the following trends become apparent:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 16.02 is lower than the industry average by 0.37x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 4.18, which is 0.08x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.49, which is 1.28x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 4.1% is 146.39% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.45 Billion, which is 28.75x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $8.27 Billion, which indicates 14.77x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of -12.83% compared to the industry average of -2.52%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Cisco Systems in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Cisco Systems is positioned in the middle in terms of the debt-to-equity ratio compared to its top 4 peers.

This suggests a balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also relying on equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7.

Key Takeaways

For Cisco Systems, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests overvaluation based on revenue. The low ROE and revenue growth, along with high EBITDA and gross profit, may indicate operational efficiency but limited growth potential in the Communications Equipment industry.

