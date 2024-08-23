Performance Comparison: Visa And Competitors In Financial Services Industry

In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Visa (NYSE:V) and its primary competitors in the Financial Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Visa Background

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2023, it processed almost $15 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Visa Inc 28.69 13.61 15.69 12.62% $6.45 $7.13 9.57% Mastercard Inc 35.84 58.36 16.64 44.44% $4.32 $5.35 11.04% Fiserv Inc 29.35 3.45 5.11 3.14% $2.22 $3.12 7.38% PayPal Holdings Inc 17.36 3.55 2.48 5.46% $1.75 $3.61 8.21% Fidelity National Information Services Inc 77.92 2.52 4.57 1.39% $0.8 $0.95 2.68% Block Inc 59.11 2.04 1.71 1.02% $0.6 $2.23 11.21% Global Payments Inc 20.04 1.24 2.85 1.68% $1.08 $1.63 4.74% Corpay Inc 21.60 7.50 5.70 8.38% $0.51 $0.77 2.9% WEX Inc 31.48 4.19 2.94 4.32% $0.25 $0.41 8.4% Shift4 Payments Inc 47.96 7.55 1.76 5.7% $0.13 $0.23 29.83% Euronet Worldwide Inc 18.03 3.82 1.35 6.76% $0.18 $0.41 5.02% StoneCo Ltd 12.76 1.53 1.97 3.29% $1.13 $2.25 11.86% The Western Union Co 7.12 8.95 0.97 33.62% $0.24 $0.4 -8.85% PagSeguro Digital Ltd 10.98 1.43 2.20 3.59% $1.83 $-0.02 6.74% Paymentus Holdings Inc 86.54 6.20 4.08 2.1% $0.02 $0.06 32.55% Payoneer Global Inc 26.77 3.97 2.98 4.87% $0.06 $0.2 15.86% DLocal Ltd 19.84 5.67 3.74 10.06% $0.06 $0.07 6.29% Evertec Inc 31.18 4.33 2.75 6.44% $0.09 $0.11 26.88% Average 32.58 7.43 3.75 8.6% $0.9 $1.28 10.75%

Through a detailed examination of Visa, we can deduce the following trends:

At 28.69, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.88x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 13.61 relative to the industry average by 1.83x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 15.69, which is 4.18x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.62% is 4.02% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $6.45 Billion, which is 7.17x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $7.13 Billion is 5.57x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 9.57% compared to the industry average of 10.75%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Visa in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Visa has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Key Takeaways

For Visa, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Visa demonstrates high profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth may raise concerns about future performance compared to industry peers in the Financial Services sector.

