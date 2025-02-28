Performance Comparison: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 31.63 9.64 11.20 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 40.28 33.52 8.53 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 134.64 19.79 17.48 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 105.93 19.47 15.51 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 745.57 30.63 25.42 -0.57% $0.05 $0.76 28.52% Fortinet Inc 47.38 55.13 13.88 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 26.75 7.82 4.38 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 477.16 14.32 15.95 2.3% $-0.02 $0.23 6.76% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.03 3.12 5.99 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 44.38 25.78 8.08 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% QXO Inc 21.60 1.11 19.68 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 28.22 10.03 8.07 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.56 2.24 4 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 35.27 5.37 3.20 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 20.22 16.69 1.32 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% N-able Inc 50.45 2.47 4.14 1.44% $0.03 $0.1 8.25% Average 122.43 16.5 10.38 8.62% $0.55 $1.23 11.24%

By analyzing Microsoft, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 31.63 is lower than the industry average by 0.26x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 9.64, which is 0.58x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.2, which is 1.08x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% is 0.45% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 66.89x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 38.89x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 12.27%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.24%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio provides insights into the proportion of debt a company has in relation to its equity and asset value.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE and PB ratios suggest that Microsoft is undervalued compared to its peers in the Software industry. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's revenue more highly. In terms of profitability, Microsoft's low ROE may be a concern, despite its high EBITDA and gross profit margins. The high revenue growth rate reflects positively on Microsoft's future prospects within the industry.

