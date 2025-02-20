Performance Comparison: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in relation to its major competitors in the Software industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 33.42 10.19 11.84 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 44.38 36.93 9.39 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 144.32 21.21 18.73 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 115.93 21.31 16.97 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 882.63 36.26 30.09 -0.57% $0.05 $0.76 28.52% Fortinet Inc 50.69 58.78 14.85 43.82% $0.66 $1.24 10.08% Gen Digital Inc 26.96 7.88 4.42 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 497.21 14.92 16.63 2.3% $-0.02 $0.23 6.76% CommVault Systems Inc 48.95 28.43 8.91 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.88 3.20 6.17 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% Qualys Inc 31.39 11.19 8.97 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 3.46% QXO Inc 22.88 1.17 20.84 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% SolarWinds Corp 28.61 2.24 4.01 5.26% $0.07 $0.18 5.14% Progress Software Corp 36.79 5.60 3.34 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 21.03 17.55 1.37 19.38% $0.08 $0.27 -7.05% Rapid7 Inc 84.30 120.34 2.52 38.08% $0.03 $0.15 0.75% Average 137.8 25.8 11.15 11.07% $0.55 $1.23 9.98%

When conducting a detailed analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become clear:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 33.42 is 0.24x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.19, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.39x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.84, which is 1.06x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% that is 2.9% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 66.89x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 38.89x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% exceeds the industry average of 9.98%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Microsoft in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests investors are willing to pay a premium for revenue. The low ROE may indicate less efficient use of shareholder funds, while high EBITDA and gross profit signify strong operational performance. Additionally, the high revenue growth implies a positive outlook for future earnings potential.

