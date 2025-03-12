Performance Comparison: Microsoft And Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 30.66 9.34 10.86 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 33.85 24.10 7.38 18.94% $5.75 $9.97 0.51% ServiceNow Inc 118.19 17.37 15.34 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 101.09 18.58 14.80 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 43.49 50.59 12.74 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 26.51 7.75 4.35 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 391.65 11.75 13.10 2.3% $-0.02 $0.23 6.76% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.30 3.14 6.05 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 40.02 23.25 7.29 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 26.67 9.48 7.62 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% SolarWinds Corp 28.59 2.24 4.01 5.26% $0.07 $0.19 6.14% Progress Software Corp 35.79 5.45 3.25 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 19.26 15.89 1.25 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 68.85 99.47 2.06 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 74.17 22.24 7.63 7.38% $0.63 $1.37 10.08%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

When closely examining Microsoft, the following trends emerge:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 30.66 significantly below the industry average by 0.41x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The current Price to Book ratio of 9.34, which is 0.42x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 10.86, which is 1.42x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17%, which is 0.79% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 58.4x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 34.91x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 12.27% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.08%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB ratio is also low, suggesting a possible bargain opportunity. However, the PS ratio is high, which may indicate overvaluation relative to industry peers. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance and growth potential within the software industry.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.