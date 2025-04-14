Performance Comparison: Meta Platforms And Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in comparison to its major competitors within the Interactive Media & Services industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 22.78 7.54 8.64 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 19.54 5.89 5.59 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 9.22 0.79 1.60 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 9.88 3.75 5.05 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 30.69 3.17 6.60 3.04% $0.33 $1.6 -4.6% CarGurus Inc 135 5.20 3.21 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 99.12 1.58 2.37 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% Yelp Inc 18.19 2.99 1.71 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 6.55 0.53 1.15 0.25% $0.14 $0.37 -1.65% Tripadvisor Inc 290.50 1.73 0.92 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 22.37 0.75 1.01 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Yalla Group Ltd 7.93 1.32 3.17 4.72% $0.03 $0.05 11.86% Average 59.0 2.52 2.94 7.78% $4.07 $6.96 4.52%

By analyzing Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 22.78 is 0.39x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.54 , which is 2.99x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 8.64 , which is 2.94x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% , which is 4.22% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion is 6.94x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion , which indicates 5.68x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 20.63%, outperforming the industry average of 4.52%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Meta Platforms alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms has a lower level of debt compared to its top 4 peers, indicating a stronger financial position.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

The PE, PB, and PS ratios for Meta Platforms indicate that it may be overvalued compared to its peers in the Interactive Media & Services industry. However, its high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest strong operational performance and growth potential relative to industry competitors.

