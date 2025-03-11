Performance Comparison: Meta Platforms And Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) against its key competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 25.06 8.30 9.50 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 20.63 6.22 5.90 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 10.16 0.89 1.76 1.98% $9.27 $17.16 1.69% Pinterest Inc 11.89 4.53 6.08 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 39.12 3.73 8.06 3.18% $0.33 $1.6 18.98% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 139.50 2.26 3.33 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% CarGurus Inc 154.40 5.95 3.67 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% Weibo Corp 7.35 0.73 1.59 3.78% $0.14 $0.37 5.05% JOYY Inc 14.93 0.50 1.37 1.17% $0.06 $0.21 -1.48% Yelp Inc 18.75 3.08 1.76 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Tripadvisor Inc 332.75 1.98 1.05 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 27.99 0.94 1.26 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Hello Group Inc 7.73 0.82 0.92 4.03% $0.56 $1.05 -12.1% Average 65.43 2.64 3.06 7.5% $3.95 $6.56 4.89%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Through an analysis of Meta Platforms, we can infer the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 25.06, which is 0.38x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 8.3 relative to the industry average by 3.14x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.5, surpassing the industry average by 3.1x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% is 4.5% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion, which is 7.15x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion, which indicates 6.03x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.63% exceeds the industry average of 4.89%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is an important measure to assess the financial structure and risk profile of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Meta Platforms in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, Meta Platforms is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest the market values the company's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.