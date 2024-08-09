Performance Comparison: Cisco Systems And Competitors In Communications Equipment Industry

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) alongside its primary competitors in the Communications Equipment industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Cisco Systems Background

Cisco Systems is the largest provider of networking equipment in the world and one of the largest software companies in the world. Its largest businesses are selling networking hardware and software (where it has leading market shares) and cybersecurity software like firewalls. It also has collaboration products, like its Webex suite, and observability tools. It primarily outsources its manufacturing to third parties and has a large sales and marketing staff—25,000 strong across 90 countries. Overall, Cisco employees 80,000 employees and sells its products globally.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Cisco Systems Inc 15.48 4.03 3.37 4.1% $3.45 $8.27 -12.83% Motorola Solutions Inc 48.26 85.75 6.76 66.97% $0.75 $1.34 9.36% Nokia Oyj 20.41 0.91 0.96 -0.69% $0.7 $1.94 -17.87% Juniper Networks Inc 54.34 2.82 2.48 0.76% $0.11 $0.69 -16.82% F5 Inc 20.40 3.67 4.06 4.85% $0.19 $0.56 -1.02% Ubiquiti Inc 30.11 406.73 5.50 1503.1% $0.12 $0.17 7.69% Ciena Corp 46.71 2.42 1.73 -0.58% $0.04 $0.39 -19.58% Calix Inc 1256 3.29 2.66 -1.06% $-0.01 $0.11 -24.09% Harmonic Inc 27.67 3.93 2.75 -3.13% $-0.01 $0.07 -11.04% Digi International Inc 60 1.79 2.36 1.74% $0.02 $0.06 -6.27% Aviat Networks Inc 25.38 1.38 0.90 1.33% $0.01 $0.04 33.7% Average 158.93 51.27 3.02 157.33% $0.19 $0.54 -4.59%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Through a thorough examination of Cisco Systems, we can discern the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 15.48 is 0.1x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 4.03, which is 0.08x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.37, which is 1.12x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 4.1% is 153.23% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.45 Billion, which is 18.16x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $8.27 Billion, which indicates 15.31x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of -12.83% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of -4.59%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Cisco Systems in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

In terms of the debt-to-equity ratio, Cisco Systems is positioned in the middle among its top 4 peers.

This suggests a relatively balanced financial structure, where the company maintains a moderate level of debt while also utilizing equity financing with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7.

Key Takeaways

For Cisco Systems in the Communications Equipment industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the low ROE indicates lower profitability potential. The high EBITDA and gross profit levels are positive indicators of strong financial performance. The low revenue growth may pose a challenge for future earnings potential compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.