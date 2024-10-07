Performance Comparison: Boston Scientific And Competitors In Health Care Equipment & Supplies Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in relation to its major competitors in the Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Boston Scientific Background

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Boston Scientific Corp 68.73 6.11 8.21 1.61% $0.81 $2.85 14.48% Abbott Laboratories 35.53 4.98 4.84 3.33% $2.55 $5.77 4.0% Stryker Corp 39.15 6.77 6.31 4.24% $1.31 $3.42 8.53% Medtronic PLC 29.72 2.36 3.58 2.12% $2.1 $5.15 2.77% Becton Dickinson & Co 47.74 2.66 3.51 1.89% $1.21 $2.31 2.3% GE HealthCare Technologies Inc 26.42 5.35 2.15 5.63% $0.86 $2.0 0.46% Edwards Lifesciences Corp 25.78 5.30 6.40 5.03% $0.42 $1.1 6.98% IDEXX Laboratories Inc 47.39 24.88 10.58 12.91% $0.3 $0.62 6.35% ResMed Inc 33.81 7.06 7.37 6.16% $0.36 $0.72 9.01% DexCom Inc 42.30 11.21 7.28 6.13% $0.24 $0.63 15.26% Steris PLC 40.89 3.59 4.39 2.3% $0.32 $0.57 8.12% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 21.85 1.67 2.89 1.92% $0.6 $1.39 3.87% Hologic Inc 27.39 3.76 4.84 3.97% $0.34 $0.56 2.74% Insulet Corp 41.58 16.15 9.27 21.08% $0.08 $0.33 23.2% Teleflex Inc 42.79 2.47 3.76 1.77% $0.19 $0.42 0.87% Globus Medical Inc 353.30 2.41 4.17 0.8% $0.13 $0.37 115.93% Penumbra Inc 556.37 6.51 6.70 -5.09% $-0.07 $0.16 14.49% Masimo Corp 94.44 5.42 3.72 1.17% $0.05 $0.25 9.01% Inspire Medical Systems Inc 1023.48 10.05 9 1.6% $0.01 $0.17 29.65% TransMedics Group Inc 3474.25 24.38 13.10 6.98% $0.02 $0.07 117.87% Integer Holdings Corp 42.19 2.79 2.67 2.03% $0.08 $0.12 9.04% Average 302.32 7.49 5.83 4.3% $0.55 $1.31 19.52%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Boston Scientific, we can identify the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 68.73 is 0.23x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 6.11, which is 0.82x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.21, which is 1.41x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 1.61% is 2.69% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $810 Million, which is 1.47x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $2.85 Billion, which indicates 2.18x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 14.48%, which is much lower than the industry average of 19.52%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Boston Scientific in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Boston Scientific has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Boston Scientific, the PE and PB ratios are low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the high PS ratio suggests overvaluation based on revenue. The low ROE and revenue growth, along with high EBITDA and gross profit, may indicate operational efficiency but limited growth potential within the industry sector.

