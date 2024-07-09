Performance Comparison: Boston Scientific And Competitors In Health Care Equipment & Supplies Industry

In the fast-paced and highly competitive business world of today, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry observers. In this article, we will conduct an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in relation to its major competitors in the Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. Through a detailed examination of key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and illuminate company's performance in the industry.

Boston Scientific Background

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Boston Scientific Corp 63.96 5.62 7.62 2.53% $0.98 $2.65 13.78% Abbott Laboratories 31.81 4.58 4.43 3.16% $2.38 $5.5 2.23% Stryker Corp 38.14 6.64 6.12 4.17% $1.23 $3.33 9.73% Medtronic PLC 27.84 1.96 3.16 1.28% $1.71 $5.54 0.51% Becton Dickinson & Co 48.30 2.54 3.33 2.11% $1.33 $2.3 4.65% Edwards Lifesciences Corp 39.59 7.78 9.08 5.11% $0.48 $1.21 9.5% DexCom Inc 72.06 19.64 12.41 6.78% $0.19 $0.56 24.21% IDEXX Laboratories Inc 46.87 25.46 10.91 15.43% $0.33 $0.59 7.1% GE HealthCare Technologies Inc 22.19 4.70 1.80 5.14% $0.8 $1.9 -1.21% ResMed Inc 29.68 6.12 6.21 6.6% $0.43 $0.69 7.17% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc 23.08 1.74 2.98 1.37% $0.5 $1.38 3.18% Steris PLC 39.61 3.45 4.25 -0.02% $0.39 $0.45 15.87% Hologic Inc 38.42 3.59 4.58 3.58% $0.32 $0.54 -0.85% Insulet Corp 59.66 17.60 8.32 6.76% $0.08 $0.31 23.35% Teleflex Inc 33.82 2.21 3.34 0.34% $0.06 $0.42 3.79% Globus Medical Inc 127.04 2.36 4.44 -0.18% $0.08 $0.37 119.26% Penumbra Inc 75.32 5.77 6.43 0.92% $0.02 $0.18 15.43% Masimo Corp 76.63 4.39 3.08 1.38% $0.06 $0.24 -12.78% Integer Holdings Corp 40.05 2.54 2.42 1.35% $0.06 $0.11 9.51% Average 48.34 6.84 5.4 3.63% $0.58 $1.42 13.37%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Boston Scientific, the following trends can be discerned:

At 63.96, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.32x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

With a Price to Book ratio of 5.62, significantly falling below the industry average by 0.82x, it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.62, which is 1.41x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.53% is 1.1% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $980 Million is 1.69x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $2.65 Billion, which indicates 1.87x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.78% exceeds the industry average of 13.37%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Boston Scientific with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Boston Scientific demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The high PE and PS ratios of Boston Scientific suggest that the company may be overvalued compared to its peers in the Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. Conversely, the low PB ratio indicates that the company may be undervalued based on its book value. In terms of operational performance, the low ROE may indicate inefficiency in generating profits from shareholders' equity, while the high EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial health and growth potential within the industry sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.