Performance Comparison: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.87 7.15 3.24 7.34% $38.55 $37.37 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 20.73 2.45 2.57 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 12.48 4.58 3.63 9.38% $29.18 $59.65 44.33% MercadoLibre Inc 53.14 23.34 4.89 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 12.11 1.97 0.43 4.21% $15.92 $45.04 33.26% Coupang Inc 285.75 10.06 1.38 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 16.52 5.89 3.18 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.75 1.62 0.62 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 21.12 4.99 3.45 6.68% $0.88 $2.03 19.29% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 29.48 3.75 2.72 2.24% $0.06 $0.21 7.79% Dillard's Inc 9.85 3.21 0.89 11.41% $0.21 $0.63 41.38% Nordstrom Inc 13.93 3.51 0.27 15.51% $0.3 $1.31 24.8% Macy's Inc 6.55 0.83 0.17 7.86% $0.29 $2.04 63.31% Savers Value Village Inc 40.12 2.57 0.74 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 8.50 0.24 0.06 1.26% $0.28 $1.57 45.47% Hour Loop Inc 36.20 9.51 0.44 7.3% $0.0 $0.02 6.6% Average 38.35 5.23 1.7 7.24% $7.32 $16.16 27.94%

When closely examining Amazon.com, the following trends emerge:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 34.87, which is 0.91x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.15 relative to the industry average by 1.37x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.24, which is 1.91x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% that is 0.1% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion is 5.27x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $37.37 Billion is 2.31x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 10.49% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 27.94%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Amazon.com is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios indicate that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and low revenue growth suggest that Amazon.com is efficiently utilizing its resources and generating strong profits. Overall, Amazon.com appears to be a solid performer in the industry based on these metrics.

