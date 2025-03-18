Performance Comparison: Amazon.com And Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is crucial for investors and industry analysts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will undertake an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining crucial financial indicators, market positioning, and growth potential, we aim to provide valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.40 7.25 3.29 7.34% $38.55 $37.37 10.49% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 21.43 2.53 2.66 5.01% $59.0 $117.63 7.61% PDD Holdings Inc 12.69 4.65 3.69 9.38% $29.18 $59.65 44.33% MercadoLibre Inc 55.89 24.54 5.14 15.3% $0.96 $2.75 37.42% JD.com Inc 12.18 1.98 0.43 4.21% $15.92 $45.04 33.26% Coupang Inc 294 10.35 1.42 3.76% $0.44 $2.49 21.4% eBay Inc 17.07 6.09 3.29 12.84% $0.76 $1.86 0.66% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 8.93 1.65 0.64 6.31% $1.47 $4.96 60.69% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 21.73 5.13 3.54 6.68% $0.88 $2.03 19.29% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 30.75 3.92 2.83 2.24% $0.06 $0.21 7.79% Dillard's Inc 9.79 3.19 0.88 11.41% $0.21 $0.63 41.38% Nordstrom Inc 13.93 3.51 0.27 15.51% $0.3 $1.31 24.8% Macy's Inc 6.67 0.84 0.17 7.86% $0.29 $2.04 63.31% Savers Value Village Inc 40.65 2.60 0.75 -0.44% $0.04 $0.22 5.02% Kohl's Corp 8.72 0.25 0.06 1.26% $0.28 $1.57 45.47% Hour Loop Inc 35.20 9.25 0.43 7.3% $0.0 $0.02 6.6% Average 39.31 5.37 1.75 7.24% $7.32 $16.16 27.94%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

By thoroughly analyzing Amazon.com, we can discern the following trends:

With a Price to Earnings ratio of 35.4, which is 0.9x less than the industry average, the stock shows potential for growth at a reasonable price, making it an interesting consideration for market participants.

With a Price to Book ratio of 7.25, which is 1.35x the industry average, Amazon.com might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.29, which is 1.88x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.34% that is 0.1% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $38.55 Billion, which is 5.27x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $37.37 Billion, which indicates 2.31x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 10.49%, which is much lower than the industry average of 27.94%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a measure that indicates the level of debt a company has taken on relative to the value of its assets net of liabilities.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Amazon.com alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Amazon.com has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com in the Broadline Retail industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry peers. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Amazon.com demonstrates strong performance compared to industry peers. However, the low revenue growth rate may raise concerns about future prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.