Perficient (PRFT) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Perficient PRFT is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 24.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $207.41 million, indicating an increase of 27.6% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been steady at 93 cents per share in the past 30 days. The figure indicates a 22.37% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 6.88%.



Let’s see how things have shaped prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

Perficient’s strong 2021 momentum is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter.



The company’s organic offshore revenues during the to-be-reported quarter is anticipated to have witnessed growth, driven by the accelerated demand and strong utilization of its capabilities.



The company’s aggressive global expansion strategy is expected to have strengthened its ability to outperform in the fourth quarter.



The acquisition of Talos Digital, along with the recent acquisition announcement of Overactive, added more than 800 developers, digital innovators and designers to Perficient’s team. The combined acquisitions expanded Perficient’s global presence in South America, across Uruguay, Colombia, Chile and Argentina. Though these acquisitions might not get reflected in fourth-quarter earnings, these are expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in the to-be-reported quarter.



The company’s fourth-quarter top line is likely to reflect benefits from continued growth in customer acquisitions and expanding existing relationships.



Perficient’s approach to lower its acquisition costs and selling, general and administrative expenses is likely to have contributed to the bottom-line performance,

Key Developments in Q4

In November, Perficient entered into a partnership with RioBotz, a Brazilian fighting robot builder team and the latter’s BattleBots competitor Minotaur.



BattleBots, the most popular global robot fighting competition, is broadcasted in more than 150 countries. The bot, Minotaur, will compete in BatlleBots 2021-2022 season, to be aired on Discovery Channel.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



