Perficient (PRFT) Stock Moves -0.04%: What You Should Know

Perficient (PRFT) closed at $100.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.04% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the information technology consulting firm had lost 1.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Perficient as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, up 22.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $207.41 million, up 27.6% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perficient should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Perficient is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Perficient has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.9 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.27.

Also, we should mention that PRFT has a PEG ratio of 1.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

