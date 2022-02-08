Perficient (PRFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Perficient (PRFT) closed at $104.33, marking a +1.88% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology consulting firm had lost 4.85% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.35% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Perficient will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, up 22.37% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $207.41 million, up 27.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Perficient. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Perficient is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Perficient is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.34, which means Perficient is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, PRFT's PEG ratio is currently 1.4. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PRFT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

