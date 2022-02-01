Perficient (PRFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Perficient (PRFT) closed at $105.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.94% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the information technology consulting firm had lost 16.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 8.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Perficient as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. On that day, Perficient is projected to report earnings of $0.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.37%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $207.41 million, up 27.6% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perficient. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Perficient currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Perficient is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.83.

It is also worth noting that PRFT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PRFT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

