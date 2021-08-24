Perficient (PRFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Perficient (PRFT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 27.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $109.06 in the previous session. Perficient has gained 127.2% since the start of the year compared to the 24.1% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 7.8% return for the Zacks Computer - Services industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 29, 2021, Perficient reported EPS of $0.84 versus consensus estimate of $0.79 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 4.19%.

For the current fiscal year, Perficient is expected to post earnings of $3.29 per share on $735.42 million in revenues. This represents a 31.6% change in EPS on a 20.14% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $3.76 per share on $824.79 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 14.36% and 12.15%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Perficient may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Perficient has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and C, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 33X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 35.2X versus its peer group's average of 16.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.06. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Perficient currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Perficient meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Perficient shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

