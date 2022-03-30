Perficient (PRFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Perficient (PRFT) closed at $114.14, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the information technology consulting firm had gained 14.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Perficient as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Perficient to post earnings of $0.95 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $219.33 million, up 29.52% from the year-ago period.

PRFT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.28 per share and revenue of $929.16 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.29% and +22.09%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Perficient. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% higher. Perficient is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Perficient has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.9 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.56, which means Perficient is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PRFT has a PEG ratio of 1.49 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PRFT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

