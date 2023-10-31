News & Insights

Perficient Inc. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

October 31, 2023

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Perficient Inc. (PRFT) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $22.596 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $23.015 million, or $0.64 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Perficient Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.582 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $223.238 million from $227.614 million last year.

Perficient Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $22.596 Mln. vs. $23.015 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.63 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $223.238 Mln vs. $227.614 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.98 to $1.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $221 to $226 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.94 to $3.99 Full year revenue guidance: $907 to $912 Mln

