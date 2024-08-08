Perficient Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Perficient Inc. (PRFT) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $17.44 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $26.36 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Perficient Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.91 million or $0.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $222.82 million from $231.11 million last year.

Perficient Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $17.44 Mln. vs. $26.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $222.82 Mln vs. $231.11 Mln last year.

