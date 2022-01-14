Perficient Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PRFT

In trading on Friday, shares of Perficient Inc (Symbol: PRFT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $102.33, changing hands as low as $101.44 per share. Perficient Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRFT's low point in its 52 week range is $47.32 per share, with $153.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $102.72.

