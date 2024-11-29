News & Insights

Perfectech International Announces New Board and Committees

November 29, 2024 — 07:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perfectech International Holdings Limited (HK:0765) has released an update.

Perfectech International Holdings Limited has announced the updated composition of its board of directors and board committees, effective from November 30, 2024. The roles are filled by a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Lau Shu Yan and Ms. Chan Po Lam taking on key chairperson roles in the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. This restructuring could influence the company’s strategic direction and governance.

