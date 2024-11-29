Perfectech International Announces New Board and Committees

Perfectech International Holdings Limited (HK:0765) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Perfectech International Holdings Limited has announced the updated composition of its board of directors and board committees, effective from November 30, 2024. The roles are filled by a mix of executive and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Lau Shu Yan and Ms. Chan Po Lam taking on key chairperson roles in the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. This restructuring could influence the company’s strategic direction and governance.

For further insights into HK:0765 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.