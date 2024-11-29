Perfectech Announces Board Changes to Strengthen Governance

Perfectech International Holdings Limited (HK:0765) has released an update.

Perfectech International Holdings Limited has announced a change in its board composition, with Mr. Geng Jianhua resigning as an independent non-executive director and Ms. Chan Po Lam taking his place. Ms. Chan, with over five years of experience in the financial industry, will also serve as the chairperson of the Remuneration Committee and a member of both the Audit and Nomination Committees. This strategic move is poised to enhance the company’s governance and align with its growing business commitments.

