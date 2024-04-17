Perfect (PERF) Price Target Increased by 12.41% to 3.93

The average one-year price target for Perfect (NYSE:PERF) has been revised to 3.93 / share. This is an increase of 12.41% from the prior estimate of 3.49 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.89 to a high of 4.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.35% from the latest reported closing price of 2.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perfect. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERF is 0.77%, a decrease of 28.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.64% to 22,765K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alibaba Group Holding holds 10,802K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,888K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 6.52% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 10,680K shares representing 10.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,482K shares, representing a decrease of 35.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 37.74% over the last quarter.

Ward Ferry Management holds 1,181K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,887K shares, representing a decrease of 144.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 56.52% over the last quarter.

Quent Capital holds 67K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

