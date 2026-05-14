Perfect (PERF) Price Target Decreased by 14.23% to 3.07

The average one-year price target for Perfect (NYSE:PERF) has been revised to $3.07 / share. This is a decrease of 14.23% from the prior estimate of $3.58 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.97 to a high of $5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 81.82% from the latest reported closing price of $1.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perfect. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 35.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERF is 0.01%, an increase of 910.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.13% to 7,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 3,939K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,474K shares , representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 36.86% over the last quarter.

Oasis Management Co holds 2,201K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 584K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Industriel Et Commercial holds 200K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

Acadian Asset Management holds 163K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 21.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 2.11% over the last quarter.

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