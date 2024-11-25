Perfect Moment teams with luxury fashion sales agency, CD Network

Perfect Moment (PMNT) has partnered with renowned luxury fashion sales agency, CD Network, to expand its wholesale distribution and bring greater brand awareness of Perfect Moment to North America. The agency will spearhead efforts in the U.S. and Canada, marking Perfect Moment’s first sales agency engagement for these major markets. The partnership is expected to significantly increase brand visibility and relationships with key buyers and help set the stage for record sales of Perfect Moment’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection. “We are excited to add Perfect Moment to our roster of influential brands as a global leader in fashion skiwear,” stated CD Network founder and CEO, Christophe Desmaison. “Perfect Moment has infused fashion and vibrancy into the best technical gear, bringing style to the slopes. The brand’s expanded offering with a city relevant range is sure to appeal to our designer store clientele.” …The integration phase has already begun, with new showrooms for New York City planned for December. Perfect Moment’s skiwear offerings address the high-growth global luxury ski apparel market which is expected to reach $1.5B in 2024 and grow at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2031, according to Global Research and Insights. The company also addresses an expanding market for luxury outerwear which is expected to total $15.9B in 2024, and forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2031, according to Absolute Market Research & Advisory.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.