Perfect Moment (PMNT) Price Target Decreased by 75.00% to 1.53

The average one-year price target for Perfect Moment (NYSEAM:PMNT) has been revised to $1.53 / share. This is a decrease of 75.00% from the prior estimate of $6.12 dated July 15, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.52 to a high of $1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 218.62% from the latest reported closing price of $0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perfect Moment. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PMNT is 0.08%, an increase of 8,242.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 666.03% to 5,154K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bard Associates holds 4,400K shares representing 12.54% ownership of the company.

Us Bancorp \de\ holds 500K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnus Financial Group holds 165K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing an increase of 20.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PMNT by 85.28% over the last quarter.

Warberg Asset Management holds 75K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Hrt Financial holds 14K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

