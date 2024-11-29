Perfect Medical Announces Special Interim Dividend

Perfect Medical Health Management Limited (HK:1830) has released an update.

Perfect Medical Health Management Limited has announced a special interim dividend of HKD 0.001 per share for the six months ending September 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 12, 2024, with payment scheduled for December 31, 2024. Investors should note the book closure period runs from December 16 to December 17, 2024, determining shareholder entitlement for this dividend.

