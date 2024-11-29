News & Insights

Perfect Medical Announces Interim Dividend Details

November 29, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Perfect Medical Health Management Limited (HK:1830) has released an update.

Perfect Medical Health Management Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.112 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. Shareholders can expect the dividend payment on December 31, 2024, with a record date set for December 17, 2024. This announcement might interest investors looking for regular income from their stock investments.

