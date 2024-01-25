'Perfect' GDP Numbers Prompt a Rethink About Stocks in General

If there is such a thing as a perfect data release, that is what we saw this morning. If the policy change that the Fed made a year and a half ago is to have a happy ending, two seemingly contradictory things have to happen simultaneously: Inflation has to fall, and growth has to continue at a decent clip. The problem is that the accepted way of fighting inflation involves slowing economic activity or, to put it another way, slowing growth. This morning’s GDP data, however, walked that fine line, showing growth without inflationary pressure.

GDP grew by 3.3% in Q4 2023, well above the expected 2.0%. Meanwhile, core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), the Fed’s preferred inflation indicator, rose by an annualized 2%, right at their target. I, like a lot of people, have been critical of Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his central bank colleagues in the past, but they deserve an enormous amount of credit here. Some might point out that this is only one data point, but quarterly numbers are generally less volatile than those for shorter timespans, and the Q4 numbers fit with a longer-term trend of slower price increases and continued GDP growth. If that can be continued for a few more quarters, it would represent one of the most successful battles against inflation in history, and Powell and his team have been responsible for it.

One of the most remarkable things about this is that the person who usually gets the blame for bad economic conditions and claims the credit for the good times -- the President of the United States -- is not all over everywhere, bragging about the economy. Can you imagine if, say Donald Trump were in the White House at a time of strong growth, low inflation, full employment, and with stock indices at or near record highs? How sick would we be of hearing about it from him? And yet somehow, there is a feeling out there that Joe Biden is mismanaging the economy.

The reality, of course, as I have pointed out here many times, is that who is in the White House and their party affiliation is basically irrelevant when it comes to the economy, but failing to capitalize on good fortune like this in an election year is quite amazing.

Still, my job is not to assess the political impact of economic data, but rather its potential impact on markets, and on the individual investor in particular. On those terms, this morning’s numbers are massively encouraging. They suggest that the market strength that has been led by a handful of big tech stocks is actually underpinned by good conditions for a much broader range of companies, something also indicated by decent earnings so far in this still young earnings season.

In the past, breadth was important for investors because most of them held a range of individual stocks that didn’t necessarily reflect a major index. Most individuals these days have some index exposure through ETFs, but most also try to juice their returns to at least cover the management fees of those funds by holding a few individual stocks that they expect to outperform the market, making breadth still relevant.

More importantly in some ways, the lower the number of stocks that are driving the market, the more vulnerable it is to a sudden downturn. A change of sentiment regarding AI, a downturn in China, even more burdensome regulation here or overseas, or a whole host of other things, could cause a loss of confidence in the “Magnificent Seven” or whatever the trendy name for the outperformers may be at the time. If that comes without the dampening effect of underlying broad strength in stocks, the reversal could be sudden and extremely sharp.

That has been my fear for a while, and it is, in part, why I have been cautious about the market overall. The other thing that has concerned me is that I am old enough to have lived and traded through enough bouts of inflation that have all ended badly enough to make me wary whenever someone says "this time is different."

Based on what we saw this morning, though, this time really could be different. 3.3% GDP growth with 2.0% core PCE inflation is enough to make even a cynic like me rethink a bearish view. We are not fully out of the woods yet, but I don’t want to be the one sitting out waiting for a 10% drop while the market gains 15%, so I will be back to deploying cash over the next few weeks, or at least until something changes.

