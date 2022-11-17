Markets
Perfect Gains 19%

November 17, 2022 — 10:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Perfect Corp. (PERF) are gaining more than 19 percent on Thursday morning trade. There were no corporate announcements today to influence the stock movement. The shares have been trending up since November 14 after the company revealed the benefits of AI skin technology for the dermatology and medical spa industries.

Currently, shares are at $10.69, up 19.71 percent from the previous close of $8.93 on a volume of 266,736.

