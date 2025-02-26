PERFECT Earnings Results: $PERF Reports Quarterly Earnings

PERFECT ($PERF) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, missing estimates of $0.03 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $15,880,000, missing estimates of $16,724,532 by $-844,532.
PERFECT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of PERFECT stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD removed 1,211,722 shares (-28.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,429,173
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 128,401 shares (+575.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $363,374
- NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 80,867 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $228,853
- MORGAN STANLEY added 70,000 shares (+5785.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $198,100
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 16,290 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,100
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 12,071 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,160
- COLONY GROUP, LLC added 11,375 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,841
