By Brett Owens

Are we kicking off another episode of the aEURoeRoaring 20saEUR today?

Who knows. Nobody really predicted the 2010s would be an end-to-end bull market. Yet the most hated rally of all-time resulted in stocks nearly quadrupling:

The Epic Rally Few Investors Believed In



A million bucks that sat in a boring S&P 500 fund a decade ago would have grown to $3.5 million. Unfortunately, many experienced investors did not participate in this full rally, still being shell-shocked after 2008.

(Which illustrates why it is important to always be fully invested. Investors who slept through the aEURtm08 carnage quickly made their money back in the years to follow. And smart dividend investors slept particularly well, and made their money back even faster. WeaEURtmll talk income stocks for the 2020s in a minute.)

Fast-forward to today, and common sense might now indicate that we are aEURoedueaEUR for a pullback, a recession, or at least a breather. Then again, the stock market is hitting all-time highs, and true bear markets do not typically follow on the heels of records this closely.

So, what are we careful contrarians to do? If we flip to cash now, we are likely to miss many months (and perhaps years) worth of income and compounding opportunities. These are not easily made up soonaEUR"if ever. And besides, weaEURtmve talked about broader market timing before. The problem most permabears have is that, even if they know when to flip to cash, practically no one successfully gets back into the market (and that includes aEURoeprofessionals!aEUR).

LetaEURtms revisit January 2010 again. The market has been in furious rally mode for 10 straight months, and nobody really thought it was the start of a new bull market. aEURoeHead fake,aEUR aEURoedead cat bounce,aEUR or aEURoesuckeraEURtms bet?aEUR Sure! But new bull run? Nah, anyone suggesting aEURoehigher stock pricesaEUR was laughed off. The scoffersaEURtm million bucks then is barely over $1 million now after a decade of aEURoewaiting for the next shoe to drop.aEUR

But I get the worries. We hear the phrase aEURoelate cycleaEUR over and over when it comes to our economy, and itaEURtms tough to get it out of our heads. So IaEURtmm going to propose a compromise.

LetaEURtms buy safe aEURoedecade-long worthyaEUR dividend stocks that rally whether the market goes up or down.

HereaEURtms a little back-of-the-envelope backtest. LetaEURtms rewind January 1, 2010 two more years from the start of 2008. If weaEURtmd bought an S&P 500 index fund heading into this bear route, weaEURtmd still be OK today. All stock market wounds heal, given enough time. But we donaEURtmt have aEURoeenough time.aEUR Our goal here is not to be merely aEURoeOKaEURaEUR"it is to grow wealthy and retire on dividends.

So, letaEURtms rewind and instead look at what would have happened if we had bought three of our favorite dividend-paying stocks. WeaEURtmve owned all three in our Contrarian Income Report portfolio at various times, enjoying yields up to 10% with total returns up to 105% along the way.

Now CIR was a mere apple of my eye in aEURtm08 (weaEURtmd launch your favorite income stock service seven years later), so letaEURtms add perennial favorites Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and W.P. Carey (WPC) to the aEURoemost poorly timed income portfolio everaEUR on January 1, 2008:

Total Returns Up to 6X, Including Fat Dividends



Rather than make this another lame (but essential!) lesson about long-term investing, I use this illustration to show the importance of picking the right stocks. OHI, MPW and WPC all shared three key qualities that made them slam dunk holdings over the last twelve years.

First, they paid big dividends throughout the last dozen years, including the aEURoecry for your mamaaEUR crash. On average, these stocks yielded no less than 5% and they paid 10% or more during brief bouts of aEURoebleak outlooks.aEUR But these pessimistic periods turned out to be screaming buying opportunitiesaEUR"even better than buying and holding since aEURtm08!

Second, they raised their dividends consistently. Over the last five years, OHI, MPW and WPC boosted their payouts by 26%, 18% and 9% respectively. Nothing spectacular, sure, but hikes donaEURtmt have to be when the yields are already so high. Show me a high-paying stock with a climbing dividend and IaEURtmll show you shares that only have one way to goaEUR"up!

Third, all three firms had (and still have) well-positioned business models. OHI owns skilled-nursing facilities, which have higher demand from the greying of America. MPW provides financing to hospitals, a recession-proof business if there ever was one. And WPC is a landlord to industrial complexes, including warehouses, which have boomed with the online shopping (and shipping) world.

I realize that Amazon.com (AMZN) is a great disruptor of business models, and many aEURoebrand nameaEUR firms of yesteryear are suffering today. But there are still plenty of profitable niches being fulfilled by publicly-traded dividend payers, and these are the stocks we want to own for the next decade.

IaEURtmll get to my favorite 10-year ideas in a moment. First, what donaEURtmt we want to buy and hold through the 2020s? Probably, plain old bonds (not the lesser-known and better way we like to own bonds). While there will continue to be money making opportunities in fixed income (there always are), itaEURtms unlikely that 10-year Treasury yields are another 2% lower ten years from now. In fact, thataEURtmd put them at zero!

aEURoeLong BondaEUR Rates Cut in Half Last Decade



A Is it possible that bonds are the surprise this decade that stocks were last decade? That rates do go to zero and there is still money to be made off of bonds? Sure, anything is possible. But itaEURtms important to consider that the upside you may see from an increase in bond prices is capped, because a further decrease in rates is running out of room.

To be a perfect income play for the 2020s, I like to see:

Dividends powered by timeless business models,

With the potential to raise payouts steadily, which will

aEURoeUncapaEUR the upside in the attached stock price.

Bull or bear, we donaEURtmt really care because our big dividend payers will support our stock prices either way.

This is what IaEURtmm talking about when I say aEURoeperfect income buys.aEUR And as we kick off the new year and decade, there are three specific investments we should be considering right now for:

Maximum current income,

Stable prices, and even

Upside potential above and beyond what the broader income market is likely to return.

Can I share more? Please click here and let me explain my 2020 Perfect Income Portfolio in detail.





