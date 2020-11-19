Perfect Diary parent shares jump 66% in debut

Adds IPO details

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited YSG.N, the parent company of Guangzhou-based beauty unicorn Perfect Diary, soared 66% in their market debut on Thursday, after it raised about $617 million in its initial public offering.

The firm's shares opened at $17.51 per American Depositary Share (ADS), well above the IPO price of $10.50 per ADS.

Earlier in the session, Yatsen had priced its offering of 58.75 million ADS on the New York Stock Exchange at the top end of its range of $8.50 to $10.50 per ADS.

Founded in 2016, Yatsen has launched three fast-growing, cosmetics and skincare brands — Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice.

With chat groups, video streams and low prices for foundation, China's Perfect Diary emerged out of nowhere four years ago to become a cosmetics giant for the digital age, trailing only L'Oreal SA OREP.PA and LVMH LVMH.PA in the world's no. 2 market for make-up.

Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and CICC are the lead underwriters of the IPO.

