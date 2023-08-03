News & Insights

PERF

Perfect Corp - (PERF) Price Target Decreased by 15.00% to 5.20

August 03, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Perfect Corp - (NYSE:PERF) has been revised to 5.20 / share. This is an decrease of 15.00% from the prior estimate of 6.12 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 5.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.08% from the latest reported closing price of 4.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perfect Corp -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERF is 1.17%, a decrease of 50.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.04% to 28,379K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PERF / Perfect Corp - Class A Shares Held by Institutions

Goldman Sachs Group holds 14,520K shares representing 12.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,518K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 20.12% over the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding holds 10,888K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ward Ferry Management holds 2,887K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Quent Capital holds 67K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 9K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 26.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 72.80% over the last quarter.

