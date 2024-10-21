News & Insights

Perfect Corp. initiated with an Outperform at Noble amid improving environment

October 21, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

As previously reported, Noble Capital analyst Patrick McCann initiated coverage of Perfect Corp. (PERF) with an Outperform rating and $5 price target The company’s AI and AR technology powers its “market leading” virtual try-on service, which is used by beauty brands and retailers for skincare products and makeup, says the analyst, who believes additional interest rate cuts should lead to an improving environment for the company to grow its enterprise client base, leading to “enhanced revenue growth and improving margins.”

Read More on PERF:

