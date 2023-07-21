News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Perfect 10: Dow on Best Streak Since August 2017

July 21, 2023 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Make that two perfect weeks in a row for the Dow, a torrid 10-day run that hasn't occurred since August 2017. The blue-chip index has now added nearly 6% in the last two trading weeks alone. But it wasn't without drama; the Dow dipped into negative territory with one minute left in expiration week, and finished only marginally higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished marginally higher and lower, respectively, with only the former securing a weekly win.  

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • 2 logistics stocks moving in opposite directions today.
  • A quick breakdown of call debit spreads.
  • Plus, GE earnings preview; more on debit spreads; and a podcast for the commute.

Summary 0721

NYSE Nasdaq 0721

5 Things to Know Today

  1. 'Barbenheimer' buzz could be a boon for movie theater stocks. (MarketWatch)
  2. Unemployment rates are plummeting across U.S. states. (Bloomberg)
  3. General Electric stock red-hot ahead of earnings.
  4. Another way options traders use directionality. 
  5. New podcast: the mind of a trader on a hot streak.

Earnings 0721

UVOL 0721

Commodities Snag Weekly Wins

Oil prices climbed, thanks to an optimistic eye on the second half of 2023. The now front-month September-dated oil added $1.42 cents, or 1.9%, to settle at $77.07 per barrel. For the week, black gold added 2.3%. 

Gold fell for the day but eked out a gain for the week. August-dated gold shed $4.30, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,966.60 an ounce on the day. For the week, the safe-haven asset added 0.1%. 

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.