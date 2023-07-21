Perfect 10: Dow on Best Streak Since August 2017

Make that two perfect weeks in a row for the Dow, a torrid 10-day run that hasn't occurred since August 2017. The blue-chip index has now added nearly 6% in the last two trading weeks alone. But it wasn't without drama; the Dow dipped into negative territory with one minute left in expiration week, and finished only marginally higher. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished marginally higher and lower, respectively, with only the former securing a weekly win.

5 Things to Know Today

Commodities Snag Weekly Wins

Oil prices climbed, thanks to an optimistic eye on the second half of 2023. The now front-month September-dated oil added $1.42 cents, or 1.9%, to settle at $77.07 per barrel. For the week, black gold added 2.3%.

Gold fell for the day but eked out a gain for the week. August-dated gold shed $4.30, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,966.60 an ounce on the day. For the week, the safe-haven asset added 0.1%.

