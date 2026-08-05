PERF or SAIL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Internet - Software stocks are likely familiar with Perfect Corp. (PERF) and SailPoint, Inc. (SAIL). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Perfect Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while SailPoint, Inc. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that PERF likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SAIL has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

PERF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 25.60, while SAIL has a forward P/E of 53.54. We also note that PERF has a PEG ratio of 1.31. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SAIL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.93.

Another notable valuation metric for PERF is its P/B ratio of 1.25. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SAIL has a P/B of 1.44.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to PERF's Value grade of B and SAIL's Value grade of F.

PERF stands above SAIL thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that PERF is the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.