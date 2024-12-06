News & Insights

Stocks

Perenti Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

December 06, 2024 — 04:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Perenti Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, highlighting the purchase of 156,562 securities. The company aims to enhance shareholder value through this strategic buy-back initiative, having already bought back over 8.4 million shares. Investors in the financial markets may view this as a positive move, potentially boosting the company’s stock value.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUSDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.