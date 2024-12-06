Perenti Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, highlighting the purchase of 156,562 securities. The company aims to enhance shareholder value through this strategic buy-back initiative, having already bought back over 8.4 million shares. Investors in the financial markets may view this as a positive move, potentially boosting the company’s stock value.

