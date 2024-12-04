Perenti Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 158,339 ordinary fully paid securities repurchased on the previous day, bringing the total to over 8.1 million shares bought back. This move is part of Perenti’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

