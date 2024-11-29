Perenti Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Perenti Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with an additional 161,699 ordinary fully paid securities bought back, bringing the total to over 7.6 million. This initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.