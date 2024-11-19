Perenti Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Perenti Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 165,300 of its shares recently, adding to the 6.4 million shares purchased previously. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Investors interested in the stock market may want to keep an eye on how these buy-backs impact the company’s share price.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.