Perenti Limited Updates Share Buy-Back Program

Perenti Limited has updated its ongoing share buy-back program, with 84,138 shares repurchased on the last trading day, bringing the total to over 5.9 million shares. This move reflects Perenti’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure. Investors may find this strategy appealing as it often signals confidence in the company’s future prospects.

