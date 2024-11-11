News & Insights

Perenti Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

November 11, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 5,732,990 shares bought back to date, including 171,453 on the previous day. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, which could attract attention from investors looking for growth opportunities in the stock market.

