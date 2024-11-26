News & Insights

Perenti Limited Updates On-Market Share Buy-Back

November 26, 2024 — 03:44 am EST

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, with a total of 161,617 shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of over 7 million shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

