Perenti Limited Updates On-Market Share Buy-Back

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market share buy-back program, with a total of 161,617 shares repurchased on the previous day, adding to a cumulative total of over 7 million shares. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

