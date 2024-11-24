Perenti Limited Updates on Active Buy-back Program

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that a total of 160,330 ordinary fully paid securities were repurchased on the previous day. This brings the total number of shares bought back to over 6.8 million, highlighting the company’s active efforts to manage its capital and enhance shareholder value.

