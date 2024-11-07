News & Insights

Perenti Limited Strengthens Capital with Share Buy-Back

November 07, 2024 — 03:45 am EST

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 168,365 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to the total of 5,395,987 shares bought back. This strategic move reflects the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

