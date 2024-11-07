Perenti Limited Strengthens Capital with Share Buy-Back

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing the repurchase of 168,365 ordinary fully paid securities on the previous day, adding to the total of 5,395,987 shares bought back. This strategic move reflects the company’s efforts to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.