Perenti Limited Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Perenti Limited continues its strategic buy-back program, acquiring 160,351 of its ordinary fully paid securities on the latest trading day, adding to the total of over 7.2 million shares bought back previously. This move is part of Perenti’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.