Perenti Limited Expands Share Buy-Back Program

November 27, 2024 — 02:42 am EST

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited continues its strategic buy-back program, acquiring 160,351 of its ordinary fully paid securities on the latest trading day, adding to the total of over 7.2 million shares bought back previously. This move is part of Perenti’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

