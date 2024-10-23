News & Insights

Stocks

Perenti Limited Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

October 23, 2024 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, acquiring 253,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to the total 2,609,519 shares already bought back. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure. Investors may find this activity significant as it indicates the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AUSDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.