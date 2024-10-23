Perenti Limited Continues Strategic Share Buy-Back

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market buy-back program, acquiring 253,000 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to the total 2,609,519 shares already bought back. This move reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure. Investors may find this activity significant as it indicates the company’s confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

